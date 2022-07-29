Mumbai: Only two people benefitting from the Ranveer Singh FIR | FPJ

It is often said that no publicity is bad publicity and no one is living this adage better right now than actor Ranveer Singh. A Google Trends analysis by the Free Press Journal has revealed that more people searched for the actor’s name on Google the day he was booked by the Mumbai Police than they did when he first posted pictures from his now-controversial nude photoshoot.

Singh had on July 22 posted pictures on his Instagram account from a photo shoot that he participated in for a magazine. The pictures instantly went viral on social media, with almost the entire Indian cyberspace speaking about it. Even as the debate about “his body-his rules” was raging, a Mumbai-based advocate filed an FIR with the Chembur police against Singh, allegedly for ‘hurting sentiments of women’.

Google Trends is a free tool by Google that lets you analyse the trends observed in users’ online searching habits. One can enter specific keywords and find out how widely searched-for it was, as well as all related keywords that were entered by Google search engine users within a specific time period. The service is regularly used by data analysts to study and predict trends for a variety of reasons.

Google Trends rates the value of search-worthiness of a keyword from 25 to 100, 25 signifying that the particular subject or keyword received a decent amount of attention, while 100 meaning that it was the top searched for at that particular time.

The Google Trends data for ‘Ranveer Singh’, analysed by FPJ, states that on July 22, when Singh first posted his pictures on his official Instagram account, the number of searches that he got on Google was somewhere between 33 to 59, and stayed well below 75 in the days to come.

However, on July 26, as soon as the Mumbai Police released its statement about having booked Singh based on Chaubey’s statement, the actor shot up from 20 in the morning to 100 on the Google Trend scale by the same night, making it the most searched subject on Google.

Further statistics thrown up by Google Trends stated that the words “Ranveer Singh new photoshoot” observed a 3100% increase in searches over the last seven days.

According to these same results, the only other person to benefit from the FIR, in terms of visibility is the lawyer who registered the complaint. Google Trends shows that the number of times her name was searched for in the last one week has gone up by 2450%.

As American artist George M. Cohan once famously said, “I don't care what you say about me, as long as you say something about me, and as long as you spell my name right.”