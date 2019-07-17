Mumbai: Only two floors were illegal

Mumbai: The ground-plus-four-storey-ed residential structure, which collapsed in Dongri on Tuesday, was described as a cessed building by the BMC, which made it a responsibility of the MHADA.

But, commenting on the BMC claim, MHADA clarified that the structure was not a cessed building but raised illegally, almost suggesting that it was the responsibility of the BMC.

The FPJ checked out the claims and counter-claims and found out that only the upper two storeys of the ill-fated building which collapsed had been declared illegal. Incidentally, Abdul Sattar, a resident, who was trying hard for the redevelopment of the building, died in the mishap.

The owner of the building, Safdar Karmali, wanted his building to go under redevelopment for which he had even formed a trust. For the purpose of redevelopment, he had asked the tenants to pay 50 per cent of the redevelopment cost but they were ready to fork out only 25 per cent.

By Vikas nag