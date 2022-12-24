Mumbai: Only 6,000 doses of Covaxin left with BMC-run vaccine centres

Mumbai: Currently, there are only 6,000 doses of Covaxin at the BMC-run Covid vaccine centres (CVCs). However, there is no stock of Covishield and Corbevax at any of the CVCs in Mumbai.



As per the CoWin portal, 1,08,89,947 people have been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine, while 98,09,019 have been administered with both doses. However, only 14,50,915 have taken precautions or booster doses in Mumbai, which means only 13%.



In 2021, BMC had opened up more than 300 centres across the city so that the maximum number of people get vaccinated, but now the demand has gone down and the number of vaccination centres too. Currently, there are only 65 civic vaccination centres and 17 centres in government health facilities.



Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Additional Municipal Commissioner, said, “Since the Centre had allowed mixed booster doses, people were taking it but for few months there were few takers of booster dose.”



Senior health officials from the civic health department said that for the last 3-4 months, all the civic-run vaccine centres are facing a shortage of Covishield and Corbevax. “In October, we asked the health department but didn't receive the stock. We have around 6,000 doses of Covaxin, however, there are no takers. Now the threat of Covid is gone completely and people are least bothered about the vaccination. The Corbevax vaccine is for 12-14 age group. We don't have vaccines but there is no heavy demand.”



Dr Sachin Desai, state immunisation officer, said, “We usually do a round-up with each corporation asking them about demand and supply of vaccine, and according to the stock requirement, it is sent to the centre. But this time we have not received any consignment of Covishield for a month,” he said.