Mumbai: Only 58 out of 309 CVCs to administer COVID vaccine due to shortage

Mumbai reported 402 new COVID-19 cases on July 19, Monday, taking the total tally to 7,31,563. 577 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery count to 7,07,129. Now, there are 6,349 active cases in the city.

The state government on Saturday allowed Covid-19 vaccination of bed-ridden patients. The state public health department appealed to citizens to send details of such patients to covidvacc2bedridden@gmail.com and said such patients would be vaccinated after they are registered online.

The patient’s name, address, telephone number as well as a doctor’s certificate declaring that the patient will be in that state for at least the next six months will have to be sent to the email address. The doctor has to certify that the patient can be vaccinated. Also, a relative or caretaker has to give consent for the vaccination, informed the health department.

