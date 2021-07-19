Mumbai: Only 58 BMC, govt facilities to administer vaccines today

Due to limited availability of vaccines, only 58 of the 309 civic and state-run hospitals will be administering the doses on Tuesday. Vaccination will take place between 9 am and 5 pm at all BMC and government hospitals.

“We are expecting fresh stocks to arrive by Tuesday, following which vaccination drive will resume in full swing from Wednesday,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and in-charge of public health in the BMC.

The BMC also said that, on Tuesday, only the second dose will be administered to frontline workers and health care workers and beneficiaries who are due for their second dose of Covaxin. Beneficiaries above 18 years will be able to take both the first and second dose of Covishield from any BMC or government hospital.

A total of 76,016 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Monday. Out of the total beneficiaries, 37,888 were between 18-44 age group and 27,695 beneficiaries were between 45-59 years of age. A total of 8,025 beneficiaries above 60 years of age and 1,488 FLWs and HCWs were administered the dose on Monday.