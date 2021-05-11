Mumbai: Only 26,000 vaccinated on Tuesday

The city’s vaccination centres continued to witness a low footfall, as only 26,015 beneficiaries were inoculated on Tuesday. Out of the 206 centres, only 92 facilities were operational. BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) attributed the low turnout to the limited slots available in vaccination centres.

"Mumbai is set to receive a fresh stock of Covaxin and Covishield by early morning on Wednesday. Hopefully, this will boost the vaccination drive for the rest of the week," said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and incharge of public health in Mumbai. Due to the limited stock, the vaccination drive in many facilities started after 12 pm on Tuesday.

Out of the total beneficiaries who received their dose on Thursday, 8,363 beneficiaries were senior citizens and 9,349 beneficiaries were between the age group of 45 to 59 years. Alongside this, total 1,847 frontline workers (FLWs) and 1,313 healthcare workers (HCWs) received their dose on Thursday.