Mumbai: Only 0.25% of city’s population lives in containment, micro-containment zones: BMC

With a drop in Covid cases, there is hope that the city may soon become free of containment zones. As per the BMC’s records, only 0.25% of the city’s population is currently living in containment zones and mirco-containment zones.

According to data, there are 10 active cases in containment zones, which is slum areas, and 63 active active cases in micro-containment zones, which is sealed buildings.

As many as 27,000 residents are now living in containment zones, while 23,000 are micro-containment zones. Furthermore, the data states that out of the total 24 civic wards, 19 wards are free of containment zones and 11 are free of micro-containment zones.

Wards like K-east (Andheri east ), K-west (Andheri west, Juhu, Oshiwara), M-west (Chembur), R-south (Kandivli), D-ward (Malabar Hill, Nepean Sea Road) and E-ward (Byculla) have active zones, even though the number stands in single digits. The K-west ward has 33 mirco-containment zones, which is the highest.

When the pandemic was at its peak during the first wave, nearly 40% of the population fell under containment zones. Between April and May this year, approximately 25% was living in Covid hotspots.

According to senior BMC officials, there has been a decline in the number of containment zones and micro-containment zones as cases are not being reported in clusters anymore.

“The slums were not affected in the second wave, which is why there are fewer containment zones,” said the officials.

As per the latest BMC rules, if five or more cases are reported in a building, then it will be sealed and labelled under micro-containment zone. If less than five cases are reported, then only the floors where the cases are reported will be sealed.

“In highrises there are only one or two cases being reported in each building, which is why we are not sealing the buildings,” the official added.

Even though the number of containment zones has dropped, the number of sealed floors continues to remain high. Currently, there are 2,337 active sealed floors in Mumbai.

The official, however, maintained that the number of sealed floors will not drop.

“The floors are being sealed even if there is one case in a building, the city is reporting 500 to 600 cases daily, most of which are reported in highrises. So, unless we eradicate the virus completely, the number of sealed floors will continue to stay,” said the official.