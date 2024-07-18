 Mumbai: Online Grocery Store Big Basket Cheated Of ₹80 Lakh By 2 Employees
Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 01:44 AM IST
Mumbai: Online Grocery Store Big Basket Cheated Of ₹80 Lakh By 2 Employees | Company website

Two employees of Big Basket, an online grocery store, working at their warehouse on Lake Road in Bhandup West, have been booked by the police for allegedly defrauding the company of nearly Rs 80 lakh through inflated bills.

Residents of Mulund, the accused duo has been identified as Dhruv Desai, a transport manager with the company since 2018, and his assistant Mahesh Menon.

According to the FIR filed with the Bhandup police by warehouse hub manager Kaushalendra Singh, Desai, who is responsible for managing transport requirements across eight warehouses in the city, handled the submission of bills from companies using their vehicles to the finance department.

The FIR reveals that discrepancies in bills and accounts surfaced during the warehouse’s audit in June. The vigilance department flagged 13 bills from October 2022 to October 2023, originally totalling Rs 5.15 lakh, but paid out by the company at Rs 14.41 lakh. During investigations, Jitendra Raj, the owner of Gajanan Transport, confirmed that the bills were inflated at the direction of Desai and Menon, who allegedly threatened contract termination if their demands were not met.

Further checks with other transport vendors revealed similar irregularities, where the accused reportedly coerced multiple vendors to inflate bills, resulting in a total fraud amounting to Rs 79.27 lakh.

The Bhandup police said they are actively investigating the case, and no arrests have been made at this stage.

