Mumbai: Online food order scam sucks Rs 30,000 from 54-yer-old

Mumbai: Ordering online food has cost a 54-year-old South Mumbai resident dearly. The person ordered three thalis for Rs 250 however an online scam cleaned Rs 30,000 from his bank account. An online advertisement which claimed two thalis free for ordering one for Rs. 250 allured him. He registered his name and number as per the requirement.

"Hours later I received a call from an unknown mobile number, where the caller sends me a link to do the payment," said the victim. The victim filled all his ATM card details however the order could not be booked.

The caller then sent him another link and asked him to download the app and filled his name and mobile number in order to confirm his order. After sharing the details, the victim received three OTPs and remotely 30000 rupees were withdrawn from his account.

The victim approached the Agripada police station and registered an offence of cheating under the Information Technology act. “As soon as he entered mobile number, his messages were forwarded to him including the OTP numbers," said an officer from Agripada police station.