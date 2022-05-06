Mumbai: Onion wholesale prices drop to Rs 8 per kg; retail price drops as well

Navi Mumbai: The arrival of a fresh crop of onion and a dip in demand have together brought down its price in the wholesale and the retail market. The average buying price of onion in the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi has come to Rs 8 per kg.

According to traders, due to summer vacation, many families go to their native places and there is little demand. However, at the same time, the market is receiving the commodity in good quantities.

“The demand for onions in the market has been declining for the last two to three weeks. A large quantity of onion is arriving in the market, but as the demand is less, the prices of onion have fallen,” say the traders.

"Last year during May-June, the wholesale price of onion had gone down below Rs 10," said a trader. This year, the lowest buying price of onion is as low as Rs 7-8 per kg.

During February, the price of onion in the retail market reached Rs 80 per kg due to poor supply. Even last year, during August-September, the price of the onion had touched Rs 90 per kg. Due to excess rainfall, the crops were damaged and there was very little supply during the period November-December.

The supply of the commodity at the Onion-Potato market at the APMC in Vashi is around 7000 quintals now.

