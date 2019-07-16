Mumbai: One person held for Nair Hospital assault

Mumbai: The Agripada Police arrested a 39-year-old man, Gajendra Jain, the relative of a deceased patient, for assaulting three BYL Nair Hospital staffers. The arrest was made on Monday afternoon, hours after the incident, said a police source.According to police sources, the incident occurred on Sunday evening after the patient, Rajkishore Dixit (50), who was critically ill, died during treatment, an official said.

"As the resident doctors declared the patient dead, 13 to 15 of his relatives stormed into the ward number 23 where he was admitted, and started abusing the doctors. They attacked the doctors and the security guard as well," he said.

The relatives also damaged hospital property, he said. The injured doctors and the staff then alerted their seniors about the incident, following which they approached the Agripada police station. Based on their complaint, three people were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt (section 323), voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty (section 332), intentional insult (section 504) and common intention (section 34), said senior police inspector Savlaram Agawane. After a detailed investigation, Jain was arrested on Monday, while the role of two other women is under scrutiny, the police said