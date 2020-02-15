Mumbai: One of swamp deer duo in Byculla zoo dies

Mumbai: A 3.5-year-old female swamp deer in the Veeramata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan (Byculla zoo) has died of cardiac arrest and respiratory failure, zoo officials informed. A pair of swamp deer had been brought from the Kanpur zoo less than a year ago. In addition to swamp space, an artificial pond, a food supply room and had been arranged to house them.

On Friday morning, zoo officials found the doe dead. The post mortem report said she was injured while mating. There was a hit mark on the external and internal area of the chest and the deer had died of cardiac arrest and respiratory failure, the report concluded.

“They were in mating season and it is possible the male deer might have hit her in excitement, fatally injuring her. Her death was sudden as until a day prior to her death, her feeding and other activities were normal," said a senior official from the zoo authority.

"Now, the male is alone and another mate will have to be found for him," said the zoo official.

Meanwhile, the zoo revamp project is in its final stage. Penguins, bears, koalas and hyenas have been brought in as new attractions. The newest arrivals, a pair of tigers from Aurangabad, are currently under the care of doctors and special cages have been arranged for them. Tourists will be able to see them after a month.