Mumbai: Kabaddi played killed with cricket stump, police arrests 3 in Dharavi

The 26-year-old kabaddi player was thrashed to death with a cricket stump in the late night on Friday. The Mumbai police have made another arrest in connection with the murder.

The Dharavi police who are looking into the matter had previously arrested one accused, identified as Mallesh Chitkandi (32), from his residence where he was hiding from the police. Even though Chitkandi confessed to the crime he committed, the police suspected some more to the case than what he said.

The matter came to light when a neighbour of the victim, identified as Anthony Michael, found the former’s body in a bloodied state near his residence around 5 am, and then took him to the nearby Sion Hospital. Upon arrival, the hospital declared him dead after which Michael called the Dharavi police and narrated the incident and also claimed to know the suspect. Based on these, the police arrested Chitkandi within an hour, who confessed to the crime.

“On Saturday night when we scanned through footage from CCTV cameras, we found that three people (one is the 1st accused) were seen running from the crime spot,” said senior inspector Vijay Kandalgaonkar of the Dharavi police station. He continued, “After identifying the two men with the help of the locals, we nabbed the second accused on Saturday late night, then later on Sunday morning, the third one was taken into custody.”

According to the relatives, the three accused had past enmity with the victim, identified as Vimalraj Nadar. “They also fought with each other over petty issues but we did not foresee that those fights will lead to a murder,” said a relative who was part of the gathering, along with a local MLA, outside the Dharavi police station on Sunday morning.

The relatives also complained about not mentioning the 2 accused’s names in the First Information Report (FIR). For which, the official clarified, “The first arrest was made on the basis of what the complainant (Michael) stated. The FIR was also lodged on the same basis, which had only the prime suspect, Chitkandi. The developments, in this case, came later which will be added in a supplementary statement.”

As per police sources, the second and the third accused are known to be BMC workers while the first accused is a local delivery man working for a popular e-commerce company.

All the accused in the case will be charged with murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Nadar survived with a wife and two children at Kamraj Chawl in Dharavi and was a technician by profession, who was involved in local and state-level kabaddi matches.