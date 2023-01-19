Mumbai: One killed, one injured after fight breaks between two families in Nagpada; 3 held | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Nagpada police on Wednesday arrested three people for allegedly murdering a man while injuring another after a fight broke out between a group of people on Tuesday night in the Shuklaji street area of Nagpada in South Mumbai.

Old dispute

According to the police, Ijaz Supariwala, along with his three children, wife Heena, and their relative Shareeq Qureshi, showed up at the spot around 8:30 in the night to confront Rihan Qureshi over an old fight – which was related to Rihan’s wife.

During the fight, the complainant Rihaan Qureshi, 25, was also present to support his brother Amas.

The fight in no time turned violent when Ijaz Supariwala, his brother, and other relatives started attacking Rihan and his brother Amas. During the fight, Amas was hit by a chopper on his arms and shoulder, while Rihaan was also attacked severely.

After the incident, Amas approached the police, narrated the whole incident and lodged a formal complaint against the Supariwala family and the others tagging along with them.

The police initiated the investigation and identified the suspects in the case and began the search operation.

Within the next three hours, three accused in the case, Faizan Supariwala, Waris Anees Baig, and Shareeq Qureshi were traced and located by the police. They confessed to the crime. However, the family of Ijaz had fled the scene by then. A search for them is on, said the police.

A case has been registered against the suspected accused, and the arrested accused, for murder, attempt to murder, causing hurt, unlawful assembly, and being armed with deadly weapon, among others of the Indian Penal Code.

