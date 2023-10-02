Mumbai: One Killed In Knife Attack Over Old Rivalry During Ganpati Immersion Procession In Dadar

Representational image |

On Thursday, as Ganpati immersion ceremonies were carried out across the country, a tragic incident unfolded in Dadar (East), Maharashtra. An age-old rivalry took a deadly turn when one individual attacked another with a knife, resulting in a tragic loss of life. The Matunga police station has registered a case of murder in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the incident occurred during the procession of 'GKR Garden Ka Raja' from the Antop Hill area, where a man named Chandu Devendra (27) was aboard the truck carrying the Ganpati idol. The procession coincided with the arrival of the 'Antop Hill Church Cha Raja' group's Ganpati idol near Dadar TT. Vishal Biradar, who was seated on the latter truck, initiated a verbal altercation with Devendra.

This heated exchange escalated, leading both individuals to descend from their respective vehicles and engage in a physical altercation. In the midst of the scuffle, Biradar retrieved a knife from his pocket and inflicted wounds to Devendra's abdomen and chest. Devendra's friends intervened, rushing him to Sion Hospital for medical attention.

Matunga police promptly responded to the incident, arriving at Sion Hospital. Unfortunately, despite efforts to save him, Devendra succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Initially, the police had registered a case of attempted murder under sections 307, 323, 324, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. However, following Devendra's demise, the charges were upgraded to murder.

The complainant in the case, Appu Devendra (23), a friend of the deceased who was present during the altercation, informed the police that the conflict between the two individuals had roots in a dispute six months prior. Vishal Biradar harbored anger against Chandu Devendra, and to exact revenge, he resorted to the violent attack.

The police have registered an FIR against Vishal Biradar and his minor brother in connection with this tragic incident. Vishal Biradar, who sustained injuries during the altercation, is currently receiving treatment at Sion Hospital.

