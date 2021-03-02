Mumbai: One killed, another injured in hit-and-run; driver held

A man was killed in a hit-and-run, while his friend sustained serious injuries after a tempo rammed into them at Borivali (W) on Monday. The driver, Mehboob Shaikh, 36, was arrested later in the day. On Monday, two men-- Ganesh Bage, 31, and Rakesh Waghoskar, 34, were walking near Shivaji Nagar at around 11.30am, when a speeding tempo crashed into them, following which the driver fled from the spot. One eye witness took down the tempo number, using which he was tracked down and arrested. Bage and Waghoskar were rushed to a hospital, where Waghoskar succumbed. Shaikh was then booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rash driving and causing death due to negligence. He was produced in a local magistrate court and remanded in police custody.