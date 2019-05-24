Mumbai: One injured as fire breaks out in Bhendi Bazar building

Mumbai: Major fire broke out in a building at Bora Mohalla, 25 Dabbu Street, Bhendi Bazar around 10.15 pm on Thursday.

According to the fire officials, the fire might have caught on the third and fourth floor of the residential building due to electric wiring, electric installations and house hold articles.

Some of the residents are said to be stuck inside the affected building. As soon as the fire department received the call with 8 fire engines, 6 jumbo water tankers, 2 quick rescue vehicle and 108 service ambulance was rushed to the spot to douse the fire and rescue the residents. As of now a 72-year-man, identified as Tahir is said to be injured, who is rushed to the JJ hospital to get medical assistant.