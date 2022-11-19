Mumbai: One held for smuggling 19kg charas worth Rs 95 lakh from Nepal | Representative pic/ Imagesbazaar

Mumbai: The Unit 3 of Mumbai crime branch has arrested a man from Delhi for smuggling 19kg charas worth Rs 95 lakh from Nepal.

The suspect has been identified as Krishna Patel alias Kallu. His name surfaced after the arrest of one Raja Devendra, who was also found carrying charas. On interrogation he told the police about Patel’s whereabouts, who was traced in Delhi.

Earlier, Patel was jailed in a murder case at Tihar and was out on parole during the Covid-19 pandemic but didn’t return as mandated.