Mumbai: One held for harassing woman office-goer in local train

Mumbai: A 33-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly harassing a woman office-goer during her local train commute. The accused, Neeraj Emayan, first nudged her when she boarded a Churchgate-bound train from Santacruz at around 8.30 am.

Later, he started stalking the woman, who in turn, called the government railway police (GRP). The man was arrested as the local train reached the Churchgate railway station, said GRP inspector Balasaheb Thorat.