 Mumbai: One Held By CSGT In ₹18.6 Crore ITC Fraud
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 17, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
Representational photo |

The officers of the Investigation Wing of Central Goods & Services Tax (CGST) Palghar Commissionerate, Mumbai Zone, have busted a fake invoice racket that allegedly involved availment and passing of ineligible Input Tax Credit (ITC) to the tune of ₹18.66 crore. The agency arrested one person on Friday in connection with the case, officials said on Sunday.

According to the CGST, an investigation was initiated against the arrested accused, proprietor of a company, based on specific intelligence. In response to summons, the accused presented himself for recording of the statement. In his statement he revealed that he had opened the company on the instructions of another person.

The arrested accused had passed on ineligible ITC amounting to ₹8.80 crore and availed ITC amounting to ₹9.86 crore on the strength of fake invoices without supply of goods and or services. Based on material evidence gathered during the investigation, the accused was arrested on Friday under the provisions of the CGST Act, 2017.

