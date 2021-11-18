Mumbai: One held, another on the run for killing man over trivial issue

The Chunabhatti police have arrested a 30-year-old man and are on the lookout for a 21-year-old youth for allegedly strangled Mateen Shaikh, a Kurla resident, over a trivial issue.

Moreover, the accused duo also tried to mislead the police and destroy the evidence after committing the murder on November 14. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder, causing disappearance of evidence, common intention among others.

According to police, the incident occurred in the wee hours of November 14, when the deceased, Mateen, went out for a walk after having dinner at his house in Kurla. At that time, around 4.30 am, he was intercepted by his friend-- Moin Murtuza Shaikh, who held a grudge against Mateen for calling him an informant. A scuffle ensued and subsequently, he was strangled to death.

Even as Moin's accomplice, Shahnawaz alias Shanu Noor Mohammed was present at the spot, he did not help Mateen. He in fact stashed Mateen's body inside a godown and closed its shutter, in a bid to get rid of the body. When people found out that Mateen's body was inside the godown, they rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead and subsequently the police were informed.

A primary autopsy report revealed that Mateen was strangled to death and a case of murder was lodged against unknown persons. During interrogation when Chunabhatti Police learnt that the duo was involved, they arrested Shahnawaz and are on the lookout for Moin. A police probe is underway to nab the main accused.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 02:10 AM IST