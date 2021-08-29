Mumbai: One dead as portion of Malabar Hill bldg collapses

A 37-year-old man died after a portion of a residential building in Malabar Hill, Balaji Niwas in Banganga, collapsed on Saturday afternoon. The man has been identified as Hitesh Shivram Bhuvad. Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the incident was reported at 4.13 pm, following which first responders were pressed into action. Bhuvad was rushed to Elizabeth Hospital where he was declared dead.

Assistant municipal commissioner (D-ward) Prakash Gaikwad said it’s a cessed residential building and is owned by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). Following the incident, senior officials of MHADA rushed to the spot and carried out an inspection of the structure.

Gaikwad said, “Repair works were being carried out at the building at the time of the incident. It was an old cessed building and the deceased was a local resident of the area.” BMC officials present at the spot said the victim was extricated from under the debris by the Fire Brigade.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 01:04 AM IST