Mumbai: One dead as 2 men fight over drugs

The Chunabhatti police have arrested a 22-year-old daily wage worker for causing the death of another 19-year-old worker as they both fell off the fourth floor of a building in Kurla over use of marijuana.

The victim, Aman alias Bitu Aftab Shaikh, and the accused, Sultan Khan, both residents of Kurla East, were consuming drugs on the terrace of Ibrahim Dawal chawl in the wee hours of March 17.

An argument broke out between them over Shaikh consuming more marijuana. The fight became physical and both of them fell from the terrace.

While Shaikh died on the spot, Khan fell to the second floor and survived with minor injuries. The police said he has been booked for murder.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 09:23 AM IST