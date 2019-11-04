Mumbai: One arrested, prime accused on the run

Mumbai: Malad Police arrested Anil Mishra, 35, on Saturday in connection with the murder of 50-year-old Nandlal Kanojia. Meanwhile, the prime accused in the case, Amit Saurabh is still absconding.

Nandlal was stabbed to death by the duo after they were called out for urinating outside their shop by Nandlal's wife, Urmila, 45. She is recuperating in Shatabdi Hospital and is in a critical condition.

Police said, Mishra was arrested from Shashtri Nagar area in Andheri acting on a tip-off. George Fernandes, senior inspector of Malad police station, said they are tracking Saurabh's mobile phone, which indicates that he is constantly changing locations to aviod being nabbed and his movements are being monitored round the clock.

Mishra and Saurabh, both autorickshaw drivers, had recently rented a house near Vasri Hill in Malad, where the Kanojia couple owned a shop and had rented a house in the same neighbourhood. Police said, the Kanojia couple had a quarrel with the accused duo, and the duo threw garbage near their shop.

Early on October 31, when the couple woke up, they saw the accused, who were allegedly in an inebriated state, urinating near the shop. The couple tried to stop them, which led to a scuffle and one of the accused attacked the couple with a knife, said a police officer.

While Nandlal was stabbed in the chest and stomach, Urmila sustained serious injuries on her upper body. The incident was witnessed by one of the neighbours, Javed Malik, who tried to stop the scuffle, but sustained injuries in the process.

The scuffle soon attracted public attention and to avoid being caught, Saurabh and Mishra fled the spot and ran towards Goregaon (East) into the Aarey jungle area. The locals had then rushed the couple to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital, where Nandlal was declared dead on arrival.

The duo was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder (section 302), attempt to murder (section 307), voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons (section 324) and common intention (section 34).