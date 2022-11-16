Mumbai: One arrested for trying to extort five lakh rupees from youth | Representative image

Two men threatened a 21-year-old to make his video with his girlfriend viral and demanded five lakhs to delete the video. The victim is a college student and complained to the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Crime Branch. One person has been arrested in this case.

The 21-year-old youth, a resident of Andheri, had met Arbaaz Ukani and Zaid at a club three years ago. After this, they started meeting each other.

Another friend told the youth that the duo is preparing to trap him in drug trafficking. So this youth stopped meeting both of them. Angered by this, both Arbaaz and Zaid started threatening the youth. They claimed that they have a video of him with his girlfriend and will make it viral. Later, the duo blackmailed the youth and demanded money. The youth agreed but could not deposit such a huge amount.

Both Arbaaz and Zaid kept threatening the youth for five lakhs. They also warned him to not go to the cops. The youth was scared but when the money could not be arranged, he lodged a complaint at the Oshiwara police station.

The AEC launched a parallel probe into the matter and arrested Arbaaz from the Shashtrinagar area of ​​Versova, while the search for his accomplice Zaid is on.

Crime Branch official told that on the complaint of the youth, Arbaz Ukani has been arrested while the other friend Zaid is absconding. The court sent Arbaaz to police custody till 16 November.