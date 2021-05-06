Beware Mumbaikars! One arrested for issuing fake e-pass, cops hunt for accomplice

A 30-year-old man from Chunabhatti was arrested by Dahisar Police for allegedly making bogus e-passes for inter-district and inter-state travel.

The accused, Vaibhav Dabhekar, accepted payments via an e-wallet service and had at least one accomplice who made fake e-passes with the help of photoshop. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for forgery and cheating.

An officer said that Chunabhatti Police had received information that a man had posted an advertisement on social media offering e-passes for inter-district and inter-state travel as made mandatory by the Maharashtra Police last month. Acting on this tip-off, they called 30-year-old Vaibhav Dabhekar for inquiries and found a few copies of bogus e-passes on his mobile phone. Upon further probe, Dabhekar confessed to providing a fake e-pass to a person living in Dahisar Police's jurisdiction.