Mumbai: One arrested for Dadar murder

Mumbai: The Matunga police arrested a 23-year-old man for a murder that took place at Tilak Bridge, Dadar on June 29. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Virbhadra Hiremath, a portar, who was arrested from Solapur.

On June 29, Matunga police received a call of a man lying in pool of blood below Tilak Bridge. Police reached the spot and rushed the bleeding victim to Sion Hospital. Doctors at the hospital tried to save the victim, but he died while undergoing treatment due to excess blood loss.

The victim’s throat was slit with a sharp-edged weapon. Matunga police registered a case of murder and started investigation. The deceased was initially unknown and police sent his photographs to various police stations, but could not established his identity.

Later, they tried their luck on railway stations, and one of the porter identified the deceased as Mukesh Ingale, a resident of Malkapur, Buldhana district.

Police called up his family and enquire about who could have murdered him, but in vain. Police started checking CCTV footages of the area. They scanned 50-60 footages.

Finally, they got a clear picture of the accused. Police, with the help of technical evidences, traced the suspect as Hiremath, who was taken into custody from Solapur.

During the course of interrogation, Hiremath confessed to murdering Ingale over a petty fight. He was arrested, said police.