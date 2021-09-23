Mumbai: One arrested for BMC employee's murder

The Deonar police have arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly killing a 46-year-old Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee by slitting his throat. The police said the accused has a criminal history and was consuming liquor with the deceased when they had a heated argument.

The deceased, identified as Khandu Maruti Dahibhate 46, worked in the pest control department of the BMC; he was found dead at his Govandi residence. The complainant, Bandu Maruti Dahibhate, 44, informed the police about Khandu's death. "The accused had locked the room from outside and left the place," said a police officer from Deonar police station. The accused has been identified as Muktar Murtuza Khan alias Lala, 37, a resident of Gautam Nagar.

The Deonar police sent the dead body to the civic hospital for postmortem. A case was registered at Deonar police station under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Deonar police started the investigation by scrutinising the CCTV footage. With the help of local informers, officials got clues about the accused and detained Khan.

The police said the accused was earlier arrested for a murder and theft. "They both were drinking at Dahibate's house. They had an argument and Khan assaulted him with a sharp weapon, killed him and left with his mobile phone," said a police officer.

S. Agawane, senior police inspector from Deonar police station, confirmed the murder case and said, "We have arrested the accused who was produced in court and remanded in police custody till September 24."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 01:05 AM IST