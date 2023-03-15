Mumbai: On the run since 2015, man held for kidnapping, raping minor | Representative Image

Mumbai: The LT Marg Police on Monday arrested an absconding accused who had been booked for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl in Nov 2015.

Tejas alias Amir Wadkar was booked after a complaint but didn’t appear in court, following which a warrant was issued against him. Later, a special court of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) issued another warrant against him on Dec 5, 2022. The police subsequently launched a manhunt for him.

A police official said that a team was formed to chase him and started looking for clues from his registered residence. Using technical details obtained from his family members, neighbours and locals, the police started tracing him but he kept changing his location and identity, which made it difficult for the cops.

On Monday, the police managed to trace him at a hotel in Andheri, from where he was detained and produced in court.

