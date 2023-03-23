Mumbai: On the run for 28 years, man held in fake share certificate case | Representative image

Mumbai's DB Marg police have arrested a 68-year-old man who was on the run for 28 years. The accused was arrested in 1995 for selling fake shares certificate and got bail in 1996.

According to police, Virendra Sanghvi alias Mahesh Shah, a resident of Dana Bandar, South Mumbai was arrested after Police laid a trap posing as Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) employee to nab him.

A police official said that Rajeev Khandelwal had given a complaint to the police in the year 1995 that Sanghvi had cheated him by selling fake shares worth Rs 20 lakh.

Sanghvi was arrested and a charge sheet was filed. He was later out on bail, however, never came to the court for the regular hearing of the case, for which the court had issued a warrant against him.