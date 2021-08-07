Mumbai: On the anvil: App to control crowds in local trains

A day after Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray said the government will take a decision in two days take on allowing fully vaccinated people to commute in suburban trains, the Rural Development Minister and NCP leader Hasan Mushrif on Saturday said the state cabinet on Tuesday has extensively deliberated on this issue.

“The state cabinet has discussed issue of permitting the fully vaccinated people to commute in Mumbai local trains. The government is contemplating managing the crowd in local trains through an app. Crowd management is important as even experts have said that people with two vaccine shots can also be infected by the coronavirus pandemic,” he added.

Mushrif lashed out at BJP for staging a protest on Friday alleging that it was its attempt to take the credit at a time when the government is about to announce the decision allowing fully vaccinated people to travel in local trains.

Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope four days ago said, “We are not saying no, but the decision for relaxation in local trains has been put on hold. Many aspects have to be considered before taking a call. CM will discuss it further.” He had further stated that the Maharashtra disaster management department is in favour of allowing people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to travel in local trains in Mumbai.

Tope admitted that it is a bit difficult to verify whether people travelling in local trains have actually received both the doses or not. He however said a plan regarding the same can be worked out with the help of railway authorities.

State Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni recently told the High Court that the State Disaster Management Authority would issue a letter based on which the Railways would issue passes for those fully vaccinated, permitting them to take the local train.