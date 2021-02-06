Mumbai on Saturday registers 414 new covid-19 cases

Mumbai on Saturday registered 414 new covid-19 cases and four fatalities, pushing the cumulative case count and the death toll in the city to 3,11,426 and 11,386 respectively. The financial capital's overall growth rate of infection has dropped to 0.12%, while the recovery rate remains at 94%.

A total of 299 people were discharged from across the city, following which the total number of people recovered from the deadly infection in the city has jumped to 2,93,417. Mumbai currently has 5,708 active covid-19 cases.

With a steady decline in the number of cases, the number of Containment zones and Sealed buildings has dropped too. While the number of containment zones in the city has come down to 165 from 199 last week, only 1,929 sealed buildings have left across the city.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 2,768 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, taking the cumulative tally of cases to 20,41,398, the state health department's bulletin revealed. With 25 new COVID-19 deaths, the overall death toll of the state has jumped to 51,280.

Of new deaths, 17 were from the last 48 hours, while eight from the last week the health department's bulletin stated.

A total of 1,739 patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, taking the number of recoveries to 19,53,926. The state currently has total of 34,934 active cases.

Maharashtra's recovery rate as of Saturday stands at 95.72% while the fatality rate has dropped to 2.51%.

While the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes Mumbai city and its satellite towns like Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, etc reported total of 797 new coronavirus cases, taking the cumulative case count to 6,98,982 and the fatality count to 19,615.

Nashik division's COVID-19 case tally is 2,78,476 with a death count of 5,137. The number of cases in the Pune division is 5,04,176 and the death toll 11,656. Kolhapur division has reported 1,18,263 cases and 4,021 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division''s case tally stands at 75,468 and death count at 2,004. Latur division has reported 83,049 cases until now and 2,479 fatalities. Akola division has recorded 73,432 cases while 1,613 people have succumbed to the disease in the region until now.

Nagpur division has recorded 2,09,402 infections and 4,670 fatalities so far.