Mumbai: On request from Ganesh mandals, BMC extends permission deadline

Considering the request of Ganesh mandals, the BMC has extended the deadline to get permission for pandals till today. So far, the civic body has approved 2,043 applications.

The Sarvajanik mandals have cited that they got less time to seek permission as there were long weekends and also the ward-level offices didn't work on holidays as promised earlier.

“Several Ganesh mandals and citizens requested us to extend the date of submission forms. So, we will now take the forms of mandals till Friday, 5.30 pm,” said deputy municipal commissioner Harshad Kale.

However, the Ganesh mandals are now demanding for a few more days of extension. Naresh Dahibavkar, president of Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti, said, "The civic officials had other responsibilities till the celebration of Independence day. Also the two long weekends gave us less time to complete the formalities. So, we will request the BMC to extend the deadline for a few more days.”

The Ganeshotsav festival of 11 days will be celebrated in the city from August 31. Since this will be the first Ganeshotsav after the pandemic, the mandals are very excited. Till now, the BMC has received a total 3,312 applications.

The BMC started the process of granting permission to mandals from July 4. It is a one-window system and allowance fee is also waived. Last year, the civic body had received 2,507 applications; of which 2,048 were granted permission.