Mumbai: On-duty constable shoots self at Byculla jail gate

Byculla jail | File Image

Mumbai: A police constable posted for security at the main gate of Byculla jail shot himself around 8.20pm on Thursday, the police said.

Shyam Vargade was carrying a service SLR (self-loading rifle) which he used to shoot himself in the forehead. He was rushed to Nair Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The police are trying to ascertain the reason for his extreme step.

An officer informed that Vargade was posted in Unit 2 of Tardeo's local arms unit. “He was on lone duty at the post when he pointed the SLR at his forehead and pulled the trigger with his toe,” the officer said, adding that Vargade is married and has two children.

