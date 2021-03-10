Mumbai: On-duty BMC officials assaulted for demolition of illegal cricket turf

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) R (central) ward on Wednesday lodged an FIR against one Kunal Kerkar tand three others for encroaching on the plot owned by the civic body and assualting civic official. The civic officials have alleged that they were assaulted by the four men when they went to remove an illegal cricket pitch/ nets in Borivali.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning when a team from the BMC's R Central ward (Borivali and Parts of Charkop) went to Saibaba Nagar locality in Borivali to demolish the illegal sports set-up, a civic official said.

On the basis of a complaints received from citizens, sub-engineer (Removal of Encroachment) R central ward Anand Aadhav along with other officials took JCB machines to the spot to demolish the illegal cricket turf / pitches on the BMC owned plot..

"As we started taking action, one Kunal Kerkar reached the spot with three of his accomplices to stop them, claiming ownership of the ground. He threatened us and told us that he has the possession of the said plot on which his cricket turf has been developed. When we showed relevant documents and receipt proving the BMC ownership of the plot. The four men started pushing and manhandling the staff. Kerkar picked up a hammed and threatened to beat us up with it and hit it on the JCB machine. He also stopped one of out staff Dipesh Bhoir who was recording a video of the action that was being carried out by us as stipulated in the protocol," said Aadhav.

BMC staff Dipesh Bhoir dialed 100 and sought police assistance and local police rushed to the spot.

Acting on a complaint by a civic official, a First Information Report was registered at Borivali police station on Tuesday against the prime accused Kunal Kerkar and three other men who were accomplices to the crime.

"We have registered an FIR against Kelkar, who runs a gym, and his associates. No arrest has been made so far and further investigation is underway," senior inspector Sudhir Kalekar from Borivali police station.

The four men have been booked under sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt.), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) , 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code.