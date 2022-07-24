Mumbai: On average, 8 cases of chain pulling reported daily in long-distance trains of Central Railway

On average, daily around 8 cases of chain pulling in long-distance trains are registered in the Central Railway Mumbai Division. Between July 4 to 17, a total of 122 cases of chain pulling were registered. Out of them over 30 percent of cases were registered at two stations including Thane and Kalyan. Most of cases related to the latecomers, who reached stations in the last minutes and pulled chains to accommodate their relatives or Co passengers on the trains.

"Apart from that numbers of luggage and bags are also one the reason. When passengers are not able to load /unload their bags, sometimes they pulled the chain," said an officer of CR.

"Central Railway is taking continuous efforts to curb misuse of ACP system and sensitizing passengers not to pull alarm chain un-necessarily. A total of 122 cases of Alarm Chain Pulling have been reported in the Mumbai division for the period 4rth July 2022 to 17th July 2022. Out of these, 102 cases have been registered and 71 offenders have been prosecuted under section 141 of the Indian Railway Act for pulling of alarm chain without sufficient or valid reason and an amount of Rs.42,600/- has been realized as a penalty," he said.

Railways have provided an Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP) option in Suburban and Mail / Express trains for use during emergency purposes only. Of late, it is seen that passengers are resorting to ACP for frivolous reasons like arriving late, alighting/boarding at intermediate stations etc. Central Railway is keeping a close tab on such unreasonable ACP cases. In most of the cases, the offender is immediately nabbed due to the alertness of RPF, Ticket Checking Personnel and complaints/cooperation of other railway staff and passengers, but sometimes cases are registered against unknown persons also.

Central Railway’s appeal to passengers:

Not to resort to ACP for unnecessary / frivolous reasons thereby inconveniencing others.

Resorting to ACP in unnecessary circumstances is a punishable offence under section 141 of the Railways Act.

Please reach the terminus / station at least 30 minutes before the departure of your train.

An alarm chain, when pulled without sufficient reason or emergency, not only affects the running of that particular train but also has a cascading effect on the trains that run behind it. In a suburban system like Mumbai Division, this results in the late running of Mail / Express and suburban trains. Further, the misuse of ACP for the convenience of one or few passengers ends up causing inconvenience to other passengers.