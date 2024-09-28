 Mumbai On Alert: Security Ramped Up In City After Agencies Flag Terror Threat; Mock Drills Conducted In Crowded Areas
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 09:18 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police | ANI

Mumbai: Mumbai police have heightened security across the city following warnings from central agencies about a potential terror threat. In response, law enforcement has increased security measures at religious sites and other crowded locations throughout the city. These efforts include conducting 'mock drills' to test and improve preparedness.

According to an NDTV report, Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) have been directed to pay special attention to security arrangements within their respective zones. Temples and other religious institutions have been instructed to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities as a precautionary measure.

article-image

Mock Drills Carried Out In Crowded Areas

On Friday, police carried out a security drill in the crowded Crawford Market area, which is home to two prominent religious sites. While some may have been alarmed by the sudden increase in police presence, officials clarified that these drills were part of routine security checks ahead of the upcoming festive season. With Durga Puja, Dussehra and Diwali approaching, Mumbai is preparing for large public gatherings.

In addition to the festival preparations, the city is also gearing up for the Maharashtra state assembly elections, which are expected to be held in November. Against this backdrop, police security drills have taken on added importance, both for maintaining public safety during the festivals and ensuring preparedness for election-related activities.

Mock Drills Conducted Citywide All Day

Throughout the day, mock drills were conducted at various locations in Mumbai and its surrounding suburbs. For example, police teams conducted security checks and preparedness exercises in areas like Bhaucha Dhakka, Barkat Ali Road and Zaveri Bazar. A similar drill was also carried out at the ISKCON temple in Juhu during the evening, which focused on assessing the police force’s response time and overall security readiness.

ECI Officials Meet Top Cops Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Polls

On the election front, a delegation from the Election Commission of India (ECI), led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, met with senior police officers in Mumbai to review security arrangements for the upcoming Maharashtra state elections. The meeting included Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, along with other high-ranking officials from neighboring regions, including Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Pune. Discussions centered on security preparedness to ensure a smooth electoral process.

Additionally, ECI officials held meetings with Divisional Commissioners from the Konkan and Pune regions, along with superintendents of police from these areas. The discussions were focused on strengthening security measures for the upcoming elections, especially in sensitive zones. Earlier in the day, the ECI delegation also met with Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, and other top state officials to further refine election-related security strategies.

With Mumbai facing both the festive season and the upcoming elections, the police are working diligently to ensure the safety of the city’s residents and visitors, while also addressing potential threats and maintaining public order.

