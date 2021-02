Omkar Group Chairman, Kamal Kishore Gupta and its MD Babulal Varma who are in custody for alleged misappropriation of loans secured from Yes Bank for an SRA project will get home food in prison.

A special court considered upon their plea that both are suffering from heart disease, diabetes and hypertension. It also considered the pandemic and that they have co-morbidities while permitting them medicines, home food and toiletries from home while following jail rules.