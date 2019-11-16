Mumbai: Older than CST, Bazaar Gate Police station restored to its vintage glory

After almost a nine-month-long Mumbai’s heritage movement, the Bazaar Gate Police Station DCP Zone –1, which was established in 1881, was inaugurated by the Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barve. The inauguration ceremony was attended by several senior police officers including Abhishek Trimukhe, AIG DG Office, Manoj Sharma, Addl CP West and Naval Bajaj, Jt CP. Sangramsinh Nishandar, DCP Zone 1, along with his team invited their seniors and superiors to the newly restored police station.

The police station is located in the Bora Bazaar precinct is listed as a Grade III heritage structure. The structure has emerged after the falling of the Fort walls in the 1860s by the Rampart Removal Committee.

The police station is older than Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and General Post Office, oldest structures of Mumbai. The reconstruction and repairing were done by the Kala Ghoda Association and architect Vikas Dilawari.

The structure that was built in a gothic revivalist style has a ground floor with two-storeys, the structure has verandahs on all three floors offering ventilation, light and a sense of space. The restoration of the building was completed without having the staff to shift to another location.

To add to the nostalgia, DCP Nishandar had arranged for snacks from the oldest eateries in Mumbai like Parsi Diary Farm, Bhuleshwar Jilebiwala and Persian Bakery. He said, “As a tribute to our historic police station, I’ve arranged for snacks from eateries that are 100 years or even older.”