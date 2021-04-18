Mumbai: Officials toil hard to bring down Covid cases in K West

From creating isolation wards and setting up oxygen concentrators to even organising testing a sites camp in bigger housing societies and complexes, team K (West ) ward is leaving no stone unturned to pull down rapidly surging Covid-19 caseload.

According to the BMC officials, the K (West) ward of Mumbai comprising Andheri West, Jogeshwari West, Lokhandwala, Oshiwara, Versova and Juhu, has been registering nearly 600 cases daily on average.

The ward currently has the highest number of active cases among all 24 civic administrative wards in the city with 7118 active cases. It also tops the list of cumulative case count with 40,273 cases reported to date.

Several residential complexes in the ward have turned into common facilities such as spas, clubhouses and gymnasiums the ward is planning to develop as temporary isolation facilities in recent days. " We have already done this in societies, a residential complex in Lokhandwala and one in Oberoi Springs on New link road. We are acquiring common spaces like spas, clubhouses and gymnasiums etc or even vacant flats as isolation wards. Meanwhile, we have even installed oxygen concentration systems in the two societies," said Vishwas Mote, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of K (west) ward.

Mote added, "Apart from conducting zoom meetings we have been actively coordinating with office bearers and active residents of housing societies. Besides this, in bigger residential complexes and housing societies we started organising testing at site."

The growth rate of cases in these areas is 1.78 per cent, higher than the city’s average of 1.57 %. K (West) ward is the worst affected ward in the city in terms of cases reported daily as well as active caseload. The doubling rate of the ward has declined to 39 days, lower than the city’s average of 44 days, according to the figures as of April 17.

K ward tops the list of micro containment zones with 270 buildings in the ward sealed as micro containment zones, besides this 557 floors in various housing societies have been sealed in the ward.