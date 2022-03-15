Mumbai: Odd/even parking on 3 key roads in Dharavi traffic division amid congestion complaint

Amid complaints of congestion on key roads in the Dharavi traffic division, the odd/even parking restrictions were permanently brought into force on the LBS Road, Dharavi Sion Bandra Link Road and Dharavi 60ft Road.

According to the traffic notification, it was observed that vehicles were parked on both sides of the LBS road, Dharavi 60 Feet Road and Sion Bandra Link Road, which falls in the jurisdiction of Dharavi Traffic Division, wherein the local residents and others often load/unload their supplies. This act, however, results in traffic congestion on these roads, causing huge inconvenience to the local residents.

The locals and motorists had written to the Dharavi traffic division, which later submitted a report, requesting an appropriate order for parking on these roads. Subsequently, an Odd/Even parking order was issued on March 12, which will be in effect permanently till further order on LBS Road, Dharavi Sion Bandra Link Road and Dharavi 60ft Road.

On the LBS Road, the restrictions will be from Maharashtra Kata Junction to Sion Railway Station, while on the Dharavi Sion Bandra Link Road the parking restrictions will be from Dharavi Bus Depot to Rajiv Gandhi Sports Club and on the Road outside the sports club to the public toilet.

Meanwhile, on the Dharavi 60ft Road, the odd/even parking restrictions on the road next to Kumbharwada Junction.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 09:50 PM IST