Mumbai: Occupational therapists’ awareness drive

Mumbai: Scores of occupational therapists across the country will resort to a walkathon and perform street plays in the King Edward Memorial Hospital (KEM) precincts on November 9.

The initiative will be undertaken in order to create awareness about the key contribution of occupational therapy (OT) in healthcare. The unique awareness campaign, organised under the auspices of All India Occupational Therapists’ Association (AIOTA), will be held with a 2-km walkathon in the premises of G.S. Medical College and K.E.M.

Hospital. It will be followed by various awareness activities including street play to focus on the contribution of OT in the restoration of functions in persons with disabilities and dysfunctions including kids.

The AIOTA has kick-started the month-long campaign on October 27, which is the World OT day, and the event of November 9 is part of its month-long OT awareness drive across the country.

AIOTA President Dr. Anil K Srivastava said the majority of countries have regulatory boards to regulate occupational therapy as a health profession, which currently lacks in India and it still is an issue of great concern. “Occupational Therapists serve all age groups and every condition/pathology that may cause or pose a risk to limit 'occupational' (human) performance.

OT is practiced in a wide range of public, private and voluntary sector settings, such as the person’s home environment, schools, workplaces, health-centers, supported accommodation, housing for seniors, rehabilitation centers, hospitals, forensic services and self-owned private centers," he stated.