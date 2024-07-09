Mumbai Observes Muharram: Commemorating Islamic New Year With Mourning And Prayer |

Mumbai: Monday marked the new year for Muslims across the world. Muharram, the first month of the Islamic year, began on Sunday evening with the sighting of the moon. The month is considered the second-most holiest in Al Hijri, the Arabic year, after Ramzan, a period of fasting and prayers.

The first day of Muharram is celebrated as Islamic New Year by a large section of Muslims as it was during this month when Prophet Muhammad migrated from Mecca to Medina. The journey was called Hijr, hence the name of the Islamic calendar.

However, Shias, who form a significant minority, observe it as a month of mourning as the 10th day of the month, known as Ashura, marks the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Hussain Ibn Ali. The incident and the dispute over who should succeed the prophet had led to a schism of the newly established faith into its two major sects.

Shias spend Muharram and the following month, along with a few days from the third month as a period of mourning and prayers. The month's eighth, ninth, and tenth days are marked with majlis (religious gatherings), mourning, and processions carrying taziya (replicas of tombs).

Read Also Muharram 2024: Shias Ask Government To Provide Security To Processions

Food during the month is austere, said Maulana Yasoob Abbas, president of the All India Shia Personal Law Board. "We avoid luxury or rich food. Our meals are called Niazi, which is ritual food. It is usually simple meals like roti and masoor dal," said Abbas.