Mumbai NYE murder: Cops to quiz prime accused Shree Jogdhankar in hospital

Mumbai: A day after the magistrate court pulled up Khar Police for not recording statement of Shree Jogdhankar (22), the prime accused in 19-year-old Jhanvi Kukreja's murder, police will now record his statement and ascertain what happened on the fateful night of New Year's Eve at Bhagwati Heights. Until now, Jogdhankar, who has sustained mysterious injuries that led to rub fracture and a 12-inch head injury, was recuperating in the civic run Cooper Hospital and was not interrogated at all, except the day of his arrest.

Jogdhankar's lawyer Ganesh Gupta said that while they did not counter the police's plea for an extended custody, the 22-year-old has been in pain and his injuries and their cause have not been explained. "Police should probe the case from all angles as someone else could also be involved. It is highly surprising how a 19-year-old teen could injure a well-built man like Shree," advocate Ganesh Gupta said.

Police said that they are awaiting the forensic examination of the accused duo, as the mysterious injuries sustained by Shree are largely unaccounted for. "Shree had sustained a head injury, rib fracture, scratches on the back and hand injury, which does not add up to the sequence of events. After Shree's statement is recorded, the sequence of events will be corroborated with that of Diya's, which will help us with recreation of scene," said the official.

Moreover, police are also awaiting Jhanvi's postmortem report, which will clarify if she was sexually assaulted before being murdered.