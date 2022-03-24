Mumbai: Numbers of loss to follow up Tuberculosis patients comes down to 1.4 per cent in 2021 as compared to 4 percent in 2020

The numbers of loss to follow up Tuberculosis patients have come down to 1.4 per cent last year compared to 4 per cent which was in the year 2020. The civic body could achieve the target only with the help of TB champions who were appointed and guided to counsel for loss to follow up TB patients across Mumbai.

According to the data, in 2018, the loss to follow up rate was 7% (2130 TB patients dropped out of the treatment. In 2019, the loss to follow rate came down to 5% (2222). The loss to follow up rate further dropped to 1.4% (716).

Mumbai’s TB officer Dr Pranita Tipre said the patients who have recovered from TB were asked to become TB champions to counsel others who skipped their treatment and remove social stigma amongst the citizens concerning TB. Moreover, they have given proper training to each TB champion by providing them basic knowledge of TB, how to speak to patients and their families.

“We had to bring the loss and follow up numbers for which we roped in TB survivors to be part of this initiative for which we tied up with Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS). However in a year, we managed to retrieve 200 patients who had stopped treatment,” she said.

Dr Tipre further said TB district officers provide a list of losses to follow up patients who have dropped their treatment to the counsellors. Daily they have to make at least 15-20 calls and counsel the patients. “The eligibility criteria for TB champions should be TB survivors, having good communication skills and willing to work with BMC. Most of these TB champions have faced stigma and harsh side effects of the antibiotics like hair loss, depression, muscular weakness etc,” she added.

One of the TB champions said they have been given proper training for counselling loss to follow up patients and daily they have to submit reports on loss to follow up patients to the district Tb officer. “Our work begins with calling TB patients in their respective ward who have defaulted in taking the medicine. We make 25-30 calls a day and meet the patient personally if required,” they said.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 11:59 PM IST