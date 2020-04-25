Mumbai: Number of positive cases in MBMC climbs to 117

Bhayandar: Three more people were tested positive for the deadly virus on Friday. With the latest additions, the total number of Covid-19 cases registered by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in the twin-city has now reached upto 120. However, a silver lining for the civic administration which has been witnessing a huge upward trend in its corona graph was the discharge of 13 patients from designated hospitals in the past 48 hours.

Swab test reports of 136 people were awaited till reports last came in. In response to requests for additional workforce, three senior officials including two upper collectors and a deputy collector have been deputed by the state government as officers on special duty (OSD) to combat Covid-19. A total of 1426 people in the twin-city had been under home quarantine out of which 383 completed the 14 day period, till Friday. 664 people were still under home quarantine and another 252 under observation at MBMC’s quarantine cell. 101 people are currently admitted to isolation wards.

Meanwhile, the Thane (rural) police which has also intensified patrolling to restrict unnecessary vehicular and pedestrian movement in Mira Road and Bhayandar, conducted a road march led by SP Dr. Shivaji Rathod and Addl. SP Sanjay Kumar Patil, to spread awareness about the importance of staying at home during the lockdown. Citizens showered flowers on the corona warriors.