Mumbai: Number of hawkers increased after BMC's relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions in city

The number of Hawkers has increased after BMC reduced Covid restrictions in the city but Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation is facing a shortage of staff to take action against Hawkers.

The license department of BMC takes action against illegal hawkers in the city. Senior Inspector ( encroachment removal)) Inspectors (vehicles) and workers take action against illegal hawkers. Because of lack of manpower this department is facing a hurdle to take action against illegal hawkers.

RTI activist Anil Galgali had made an application in the BMC and sought information about the shortage of staff in the license department of BMC. While replying to his RTI application BMC said total of 88 posts are vacant in the license department.

Workers who play an important role to remove hawkers from the street. out of 317 posts, 81 posts of workers are vacant. So, 292 workers are working in 24 wards of the city.

There are 25 posts for Senior Inspector out of that five posts are vacant. And two posts of Inspector level are vacant as stated in the RTI.

Hence, BMC is facing a shortage of manpower to take an increasing number of Hawkers in the city.

"Number of workers are less in license department so I have written letters to Mayor and Commissioner and suggested them to fill up the posts as early as possible otherwise take help of clean up marshals to remove hawkers." Said RTI activist Anil Galgali.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 06:20 PM IST