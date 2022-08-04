Mumbai: Number of BMC wards come down to 227; here's how it will affect Shiv Sena | PTI

The two-member State cabinet of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday reversed the MVA government's decision on the delimitation of wards last year. The new government decision has brought down electoral wards to 227 from 236. This decision hurt the prospects of Shiv Sena in the elections. Because of the decision, BMC has to bear the loss of around 50 lakh which it has used for the pre-election process till today. One officer related to the BMC election department said the efforts of around 300 employees, including officers, went in vain.

Last year, BMC had conducted ward delimitation processes after the State Election Commission's (SEC) order. According to BMC, the census process was not conducted in the year 2021 because of Covid-19. Hence, Considering the increase in the population of Mumbai BMC had bifurcated the existing 227 wards and created 9 more wards and made 236 total electoral wards in Mumbai. At that time, Congress and BJP had objected to the process and alleged that Uddhav Thackeray had made the ward delimitation favourable for Shiv Sena candidates.

Thereafter, on May 31st, BMC had conducted a ward reservation process for SC, and ST communities. BMC then brought a voter list which the state election commission prepared till May 31st and made an updated voter list of 236 words and published the voter list after receiving suggestions and objections. BMC On July 29 again had drawn OBC ward reservation and Women reservation lottery.

Now, After the state government cabinet decision, this entire process has gone in vain. Now, BMC has to again conduct the entire exercise.

Sanjog Kabre, Deputy Municipal Commissioner told FPJ, "We will follow orders of SEC. Now, an ordinance has been issued, so we will start our work again. Now, We will again conduct ward reservation processes and prepare a voter list keeping in mind 227 wards. As per our data around 9 lakh voters have increased in Mumbai."

Another Officer concerned with the election department said, "We have engaged approximately 300 BMC employees for the pre-election process and spent around 50 lakh rupees now that all go in vain."