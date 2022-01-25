Mumbai: NRI homebuyer turns to cops against known Mulund builder

Prakash Bhanushali an NRI, a Dubai return had purchased flats in a leading real estate developer's project named Tirumala Habetites in Mulund of builder named Aditya Kedia. However, the homebuyer has complained of unfulfilled promises made by his builder. The homebuyer is upset with the kind of treatment he has received. Bhanushali had purchased total four flats in this project. Of which, he sold two flats and remaining two flats of his ownership he bought for Rs 61 lakh and 75 lakh however, he alleged that despite paying all amount two years back the builder has just given him a fit out possession and failed to provide basic amenities that include WC in toilets, water tap, drainage line, safety glasses among others.

Bhanushali speaking to the Free Press Journal said, "I paid all money including taxes, registration fees, safety glass, club house fees, gas connection charges however, the builder has not provided anything in my flat."

"If I have to carry out interior work how the workers will work. There is no drinking water inside or WC in toilet. If a workers has to use a washroom how they will manage? I paid extra money for window safety glass but nothing has been provided. If someone comes to the flat and opens the window there is high risk of falling down, another police case will get registered. If I open the French window we are open to sky," he claimed.

Meanwhile, when the Free Press Journal contacted the said project developer named Aditya Kedia, from AAP Realtors Ltd, under which the project Tirumala Habetites is registered with MahaRERA, he said, "We have given assurance to the said homebuyer that all promised amenities will be provided. We are committed to fulfill all our obligations. Besides, only on December 17 last year we gave the fit out possession and it's not the actual possession. Once the actual possession is handed over all amenities will be made available. Besides, we never give WC during fit out possession believing there is risk of damage. After fit out possession we have one to two months time to fulfill all necessities so we are committed and will do it." Kedia asserted that he also conveyed same to the homebuyer and asked for some more time.

When the builder was further asked about the Tirumala Habetites society other members also have complaints against him, he replied, "Between Developer and Society once everything is handed over certain things will always remain which they might feel it's incomplete. Its never hundred percent anywhere, however, it's untrue that their are issues. I am in contact with all my homebuyers and have cordial relations with all my customers."

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 08:23 AM IST