Mumbai: Now, vaccination slots open every day for students going abroad

In a move to aide students, job seekers and athletes going abroad, the BMC had started a six-day walk-in vaccination drive at seven designated Covid vaccination centres. The centres will be opened from Monday to Saturday. This was announced by the BMC on Tuesday

Earlier, those travelling abroad for higher studies, work or Tokyo Ollympics were given only a three-day a weel vaccination window, which was from Monday to Wednesday. However, the same has been extended to six days.

This will be applicable till August 31, the BMC said.

Currently, based on the recommendations of National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC), second dose of Covishield has to be given after an interval of 12 to 16 weeks, which is around 84 days after the first dose is administered.

However, following the revised guidelines by the Centre, the BMC reduced the gap between the two doses of Covishield vaccine for students and employees going abroad. It is now 28 days.